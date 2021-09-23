PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers defeat Houston Texans, putting team at 3-0 this season

HOUSTON (AP) — The undefeated Carolina Panthers and their top-ranked defense chalked up another victory Thursday as the team faced a rookie making his first NFL start for the second time this season against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.

Carolina opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Panthers came out on top, beating the Texans 24-9.

This victory puts the team 3-0 for the season. The team hasn’t had a 3-0 season start since 2015.