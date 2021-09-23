PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers defeat Houston Texans, putting team at 3-0 this season

  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Zach Cunningham #41 of the Houston Texans tries to catch Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers during a first quarter run at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates his first quarter touchdown with Dennis Daley #65 while playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers tries to escape pressure in the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Terrence Brooks #8 and Andre Roberts #19 of the Houston Texans battle for a second quarter fumble while playing the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Juston Burris #31 of the Carolina Panthers during a first half run at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers looks for yards agains the Houston Texans during a first half run at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers runs for a second half touchdown against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Terrace Marshall Jr. #88 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled just short of the goal line by Vernon Hargreaves III #26 of the Houston Texans after a fourth quarter catch at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers battles for yards against Vernon Hargreaves III #26 of the Houston Texans after a second half catch at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: D.J. Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers tries to make a second half catch in front of Eric Murray #23 of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — The undefeated Carolina Panthers and their top-ranked defense chalked up another victory Thursday as the team faced a rookie making his first NFL start for the second time this season against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.

Carolina opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Panthers came out on top, beating the Texans 24-9.

This victory puts the team 3-0 for the season. The team hasn’t had a 3-0 season start since 2015.

