Carolina Panthers beat Washington Redskins; now 5-10 on the season

LANDOVER, Md. — The Carolina Panthers beat the Washington Redskins 20-13 on Sunday at FedExField.
The Panthers are now 5-10 on the season.
Carolina next plays the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium.
