Carolina Panthers beat Washington Redskins; now 5-10 on the season

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater #5 (not pictured) against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
    LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater #5 (not pictured) against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
  • LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled by Juston Burris #31 and Reggie Bonnafon #39 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
    LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled by Juston Burris #31 and Reggie Bonnafon #39 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
  • LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers stiff arms Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
    LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers stiff arms Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
  • LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers attempts to break a tackle from Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
    LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers attempts to break a tackle from Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
  • LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled by Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
    LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled by Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. — The Carolina Panthers beat the Washington Redskins 20-13 on Sunday at FedExField.

The Panthers are now 5-10 on the season.

Carolina next plays the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

NBA Stats

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter