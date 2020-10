CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Deionte Thompson #22 of the Arizona Cardinals tackles Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Taylor Moton #72 of the Carolina Panthers blocks Zach Allen #94 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers makes a catch against Dre Kirkpatrick #20 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Deionte Thompson #22 and Budda Baker #32 of the Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals eludes Stephen Weatherly #91 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Deionte Thompson #22 and Jordan Hicks #58 of the Arizona Cardinals tackle Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Deionte Thompson #22 of the Arizona Cardinals tackles Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are now 2-2 on the season.

Carolina next plays the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.