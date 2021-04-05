Carolina Panthers acquire quarterback Sam Darnold in trade with New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 13: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are acquiring quarterback Sam Darnold in a trade with the New York Jets, the team announced Monday.

The Panthers are sending a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and 2022 second- and fourth-round picks to the Jets in exchange for Darnold.

In college, Darnold was a star for the USC Trojans and was selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he has seen limited success in the pros.

Darnold has 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in his NFL career. His career passer rating is 78.6, with a 59.8 completion percentage.