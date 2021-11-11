Cam Newton expected to meet with Carolina Panthers coach, owner about possible return

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Eagles NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to meet with team leaders Thursday, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The paper reports that three sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the athlete was meeting with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and Steven Drummond, the vice president of football operations.

Newton was released from the Panthers in March 2020 after nine seasons and signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots a few months later.

The Patriots released Newton in August, leaving the player a free agent while the Panthers search for another quarterback after Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture in his right shoulder blade.

Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule declined to weigh in on whether or not signing Cam Newton is on the table.

“I won’t get into any hypotheticals,” Rhule said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “Our job is to try to win, so we’re going to evaluate and talk to whatever we think is possibly out there.”