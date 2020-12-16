Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Panthers head to Green Bay for Saturday night football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- This Saturday, the Carolina Panthers are headed to what us Southerners would say is the frozen tundra–Green Bay.

Teddy Bridgewater, who has had a rocky streak at 3-9 for his starting games this year, will be facing off against veteran Aaron Rodgers and the 10-3 Packers.

Carolina is coming off of another embarrassing lost and things won’t get much easier on Saturday.

“I think we think about the Green Bay Packers and we start with Aaron Rodgers and the things that he’s been doing for football this year, are fantastic,” Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s got an amazing arm, a lean pocket. He’s been smart.”

Rodgers is having himself an MVP caliber season, alongside wideout Davante Adams, who is having a career year.

“He’s one of a kind,” Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. “Everything kind of revolves around him and he kind of sees everything.”

If the Panthers want to pull off the upset, they’ll have to play some sound football.

“You’ve got to be able to do your job. This is one of those games where you have to play fundamentals,” Brown said.

While they are down and out Christian McCaffrey for another game, DJ Moore is off of the COVID reserve list and all signs are pointing to him playing Saturday.

The team’s main goals this week: Limit the turnovers, control the clock and get pressure.