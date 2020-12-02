Black and Blue Kickoff Live: After devastating Panthers loss, conversation still swirls on who is to blame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Following Sunday’s devastating 27-28 loss to the Vikings, there is still a lot of talk about who is to blame for the Panthers blow.

There was plenty of frustration to go around for the Panthers (4-8), who squandered an opportunity to take a winning streak into their bye.

Some fans have been targeting defensive coordinator Phil Snow, saying that the sideline calls were an issue. In their defense–there were two defensive touchdowns with Jeremy Chinn fearlessly taking the lead downfield.

There are also two major defensive injuries, including corner Donte Jackson and defensive tackle Kawaan Short.

On top of those injuries, offense is still sitting without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for the third straight game because of a shoulder injury—his ninth absence of the season—and also lost D.J. Moore in the game.

Moore went out in the fourth quarter. He finished with four receptions for 61 yards, hurt his right ankle after landing awkwardly in the end zone on an incompletion by Teddy Bridgewater, who shouldered some of the blame for the misfire to Moore.

Head coach Matt Rhule’s decisions have also been called into question.

“This feels like the type of day I should answer all the questions, so if anyone has questions I’ll answer them,” Rhule said on Sunday.

He didn’t back down from the critical questions over the final play calls and what could have been done better throughout the game to widen the gap between Carolina and Minnesota.

“I just feel like if I want player to take accountability, I have to take accountability too,” Rhule said Wednesday.

While the Panthers have more work to do on the field, Rhule is certainly cultivating a culture of responsibility off the field.

Carolina is on bye this week. Their next game is at home on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Denver Broncos.

