1,500 fans allowed in stands for final Panthers home game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 1,500 fans will be allowed in the stands for the Carolina Panthers final home game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, according to a statement released by the team.

The full statement is provided below:

“Stadium capacity will be adjusted to 1,500 for the Carolina Panthers final home game versus the New Orleans Saints on January 3, 2021, the team announced Monday.

The decision was made in collaboration with local government and public health officials. In-bowl attendance will be limited to families and friends of the Panthers and Saints. In addition, some private suites will be open.

‘This decision was made as a result of ongoing conversation with local government and public health officials and a review of the latest COVID-19 data and guidance,’ said Mark Hart, Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer. ‘As we have done throughout this season, we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable game day experience for all those in attendance.’

PSL Owners who purchased a ticket for the game have the option of receiving a refund or applying payment to their 2021 invoice. An automatic refund of all single-game ticket purchases through Ticketmaster will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets within 30 days of this announcement. Tickets purchased through other channels are subject to their respective policies. More information will be sent via email to all ticket holders.”