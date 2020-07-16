Carolina Panthers to reduce stadium capacity for home games; PSL owners can skip or stay in for 2020 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are making accommodations for people with permanent seat licenses as the team prepares to play with reduced stadium capacity.

As the nation continues to battle the pandemic, the Carolina Panthers told PSL owners that they are reducing seating capacity at home games in order to comply with state and local government guidelines.

“In order to accommodate as many PSL Owners as possible in this reduced-capacity scenario, we plan to make a limited number of home games available to each account,” the email said. “The number of games each PSL Owner will have access to will be determined by factors such as approved capacity, overall demand and, in some cases, seating location.”

Anyone who owns a PSL can opt in to using tickets in 2020 or opt out without penalty.

Anyone who opts out will have the option to carry credit over to the 2021 season or get a full refund.

Those who opt in for the 2020 season will be able to choose from a predetermined set of games.

Due to a reconfiguration of seats for social distancing, PSL owners will likely not be able to sit in their exact seat location. Instead, they will be able to choose seats within their price level.

In 2021, PSL seats will revert back to their original locations.

It is possible that stadium capacity will change again. If that happens, PSL owners will be notified of any impact to tickets.

The Carolina Panthers plans to do health screenings, require face coverings, provide santization stations, make transactions cashless and contactless and encourage physical distancing with signs.

For those who have purchased single-game tickets, Ticketmaster plans to present full refunds since those tickets are no longer available due to the reduced capacity. If new tickets become available over the course of the season, Ticketmaster will email those who had previously purchased single-game tickets with the opportunity to purchase some of the new inventory.