Carolina Panthers release longtime kicker Graham Gano

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) looks onto the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 18, 2018. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have decided to keep Joey Slye as their kicker and release veteran Graham Gano, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Gano took over as the team’s kicker in 2012 and spent seven seasons handling field goals and kickoffs for the Panthers. But the 33-year-old Gano sustained a knee injury last offseason and was placed on injured reserve, opening the door for Slye.

An undrafted rookie, Slye was essentially brought in as a stopgap while Gano recovered but impressed coaches with his strong leg. He was 25 of 32 on field goals (78.1%) last season, including 8 of 11 from 50 yards or beyond in 16 games.

Gano has been more accurate over the course of his career than Slye, making 82% of his field goals. However, the salary cap played a major role in the decision.

Gano had two years left on a four-year, $17 million contract and was set to count $4.3 million under the 2020 salary cap and another $5.2 million under next year’s cap. By comparison, Slye will make $675,000 this year.

By releasing Gano the Panthers will have to absorb $4.5 million in dead money under the salary cap over the next two seasons.