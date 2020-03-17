Carolina Panthers finalizing deal to maker Teddy Bridgewater their starting QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This video features previous reporting of Cam Newton's speculated departure from the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers are finalizing a deal to make former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback, WNCN reports.

The Panthers reported on Tuesday that they gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

Signaling the end of a nine-year run in Carolina, General manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his representation to discuss the plan.

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Hurney said. "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

Newton, 30, has made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL's MVP in 2015.

He has also suffered several injuries since 2016, which led to multiple surgeries.

Newton was limited to two games in 2019 after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the preseason.

He holds most of Carolina's all-time passing records.

GM Marty Hurney on the Cam update pic.twitter.com/OgjqyQiDZX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2020

