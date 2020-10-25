Carolina Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints; now 3-4 on the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints 24-27 on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Panthers are now 3-4 on the season.
Carolina next plays the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium.
