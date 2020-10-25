Carolina Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints; now 3-4 on the season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball while being tackled by Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball while being tackled by Sheldon Rankins #98 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers grabs the facemask of Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints 24-27 on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Panthers are now 3-4 on the season.

Carolina next plays the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium.

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8