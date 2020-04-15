Carolina Panthers expected to focus attention on defense in NFL draft

By The Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are expected to place a heavy emphasis on defense in the NFL draft under first-year coach Matt Rhule.

Carolina owns the seventh overall pick in the draft and eight selections in seven rounds.

The Panthers have needs up and down a depleted defensive line after losing Mario Addison, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Vernon Butler via free agency.

Cornerback, linebacker and safety are also considered areas of need. The offensive line could use some depth.

They appear to be set at quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater replacing Cam Newton.