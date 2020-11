CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 22: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers rushes against Jeff Okudah #30 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 22: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers attempts to break a tackle by Justin Coleman #27 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 22: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #24 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 22: Amani Oruwariye #24 of the Detroit Lions reacts after an interception in the end zone intended for D.J. Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 22: A Carolina Panthers flag is seen in the stands prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers beat the Detroit Lions 0-20 on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are now 4-7 on the season.

Sunday’s win against Detroit is their first after five losses.

Carolina next plays the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m at the U.S. Bank Stadium.