RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes head coach will be going to the NHL’s All-Star Weekend.

Officials said Wednesday that Rod Brind’Amour “earned the honor as head coach of the Metropolitan Division team with the highest points percentage as of Jan. 11.”

This will be Brind’Amour’s second year to coach an All-Star team, and he was the first “head coach to represent Hartford/Carolina” at the All-Star event in 2022,” Carolina Hurricanes officials stated.

Since joining the Hurricanes as the head coach, he has led them to division titles in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, which are the team’s first division championships since 2005-06, officials said.

And Brind’Amour also holds another first for a Hurricanes head coach: He has also won the Jack Adams Award, officials stated.

The NHL All-Star Weekend takes place in Sunrise, Florida on Feb. 3 and 4.