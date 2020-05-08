Burn Boot Camp gets creative with online workouts amid pandemic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

So many gyms and fitness studios were forced to close their brick and mortar businesses because of the coronavirus shutdown ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper here in North Carolina.

While their buildings were closed, their businesses remained open with the help of technology.

Burn Boot Camp really got creative not only with their online workouts, but with the extra content they provided their clients.

In fact, some of the programs that were started during the pandemic will continue once they’re allowed to reopen

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter