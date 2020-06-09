Bubba Wallace to run ‘Black Lives Matter’ car

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only African-American driver in the Cup series, has been in the spotlight on race issues whether he wants to be or not.

First for the Kyle Larson racial slur controversy and now for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

Wallace wore an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt before the race on Sunday.

Today Wallace and the Richard Petty Motorsports team announced that Wallace will drive a special “Black Lives Matter” car at Martinsville tomorrow night.

His goal is to promote a positive conversation about racism.