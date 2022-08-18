CLEVELAND, Ohio (WGHP) — The NFL and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have reached a settlement for the length of his suspension during the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The settlement comes following the NFL’s appeal of Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Watson for six games in what she described as “egegregious” and “predatory behavior.”

Watson has spent the past year embroiled in civil lawsuits regarding over two dozen women accusing him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement:

“As we have previously conveyed, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the NFL and NFLPA structure awaiting a final decision and we have respected the process. Now that a decision on discipline has been reached, we understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in Northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior.”

They continued:

“Since Deshaun entered our building, he has been an outstanding member of our organization and shown a true dedication to working on himself both on and off the field. We will continue to support him as he focuses on earning the trust of our community.”

Watson himself also issued a statement:

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Under the terms of the suspension, Watson is expected to return during Week 13, as the Browns face off against Watson’s former team the Houston Texans.