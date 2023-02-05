DALLAS (WGHP) — Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks will be sending a 2029-first-round pick, a 2029-second-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Nets alongside Dorian-Finney Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Nets will send Irving and Markeiff Morris to Dallas.

Irving recently requested a trade from Brooklyn after failing to come to terms with the team on a long-term contract extension.

His tenure in Brooklyn was full of controversy and missed games over the last four seasons.

Dallas hopes to pair Irving with its star player Luka Doncic and attempt to build upon their recent run to the Western Conference Finals.