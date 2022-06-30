HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — 12-time NBA All-Star and former NBA MVP Kevin Durant has requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Durant signed with the Nets in June 2019 alongside his good friend Kyrie Irving in hopes of forming a championship contender in Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, the pair’s tenure in Brooklyn has been anything but smooth.

Durant missed all of the 2019-2020 season while recovering from a torn Achilles and Irving missed most of the season as well dealing with injuries as well as personal matters as the Nets limped into a first-round exit.

Things looked to take a turn for the better during the 2020-2021 season as Durant had recovered from his injuries and the team swung a blockbuster trade to acquire another former NBA MVP in the Houston Rockets’ James Harden.

Picked by many to be championship favorites at that time, injuries decimated the Nets as Irving missed most of their second round series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Harden played through noticeable injury limitations. They would go on to lose to the eventual champion Bucks in an overtime Game 7 loss.

Things once again looked bright for the Nets heading into the 2021-2022 season as the team was predicted by most to be championship favorites with a return to health from Irving and Harden.

In August 2021, Durant signed a 4-year, $198 million extension with the Nets.

That would never happen as Irving was forced to the sidelines due to the vaccine mandate in New York City and Harden would ultimately end up being traded after expressing displeasure with the situation and an unwillingness to sign a new contract with the Nets.

Harden would be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a package headlined by former All-Star Ben Simmons who had yet to play for the 76ers due to a combination of a trade request, mental health issues and back injuries.

Simmons’ situation did not change in Brooklyn as he never suited up for the Nets and the team limped to a first round sweep defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Now, Durant appears to have tired of the turbulent situation and has informed the Nets of his intent to be traded elsewhere.

His two listed preferred destinations are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. However, the Nets are under no obligation to abide by those preferences and are likely to trade him for the best deal they can receive.

Durant’s trade request also likely brings an end to Irving’s tenure with the Nets. Irving picked up his one-year player option for $37 million on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the team with the most reported interest in acquiring Irving.