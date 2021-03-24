Bowman Gray Stadium postpones season opening event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium said on Wednesday it will postpone pre-season practices and the season opening event set for April 17.

Bowman Gray said in an announcement on Facebook that despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s relaxed restrictions, the restrictions still in place would prevent opening from being economically feasible.

The maximum capacity allowed for the stadium was recently raised to 50 percent.

You can read Bowman Gray Stadium’s full announcement below:

On March 23, Governor Cooper announced the COVID-19 restrictions that will be in place for Bowman Gray Stadium and other large venues until April 30.

While the overall maximum capacity has been raised to 50%, Governor Cooper has also mandated that all spectators should remain seated and must have six feet of distance between groups.

Due to the nature of the bleacher seating at Bowman Gray Stadium, the mandated six feet of distance severely limits the amount of spectators who are able to be seated in accordance with these restrictions.

Although management has explored every feasible option within Bowman Gray Stadium, we have not been able to create a seating arrangement that allows us to seat even 20% of our maximum capacity.

An attendance this low is not economically feasible and would be disadvantageous to the city of Winston-Salem, concession vendors, and souvenir vendors – not to mention our valued track sponsors, car sponsors, racing competitors, and fans.

For this reason, we unfortunately are forced to postpone our pre-season practices and our season opening event originally scheduled for April 17.

We are hopeful that the COVID-19 situation improves and that health guidelines allow for the social distancing rules to be adjusted. We’re excited to go back racing once those guidelines do improve, and we hope to see you at the Madhouse soon!

Please visit www.bowmangrayracing.com and join our email list to stay up to date on our 2021 season.