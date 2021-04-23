Bowman Gray Stadium plans to start their engines on June 5 for 2021 season

The above video was part of coverage of Bowman Gray Racing in July 2020.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium has announced the start of the 2021 season.

“Be at the Madhouse on June 5 when the green flag drops for the start of the 2021 season,” the stadium said in post on Twitter.

On June 5, the stadium plans to host the Hayes Jewelers 200-lap modified race beginning at 8 p.m. followed by the 40-lap Sportsman race.

The season will include races on most Saturdays with the season scheduled out to Aug. 28.

The news comes after Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that North Carolina plans to lift social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

“With increasing vaccination rates and ongoing work to slow the spread of the virus, I anticipate that we will be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1,” Cooper said.

The governor said he plans to issue an executive order next week that will outline safety restriction for May.

For more information, visit the Bowman Gray Racing website.