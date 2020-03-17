Bowman Gray racing postponed until May

Boyman Gray racing officials announced on Tuesday that racing will be postponed until May.

The full announcement is below:

"The season-opening Hayes Jewelers 200 has currently been postponed until May 9.

All pre-season practices have been cancelled through May 3. There may potentially be practice sessions in the days prior to the May 9 season opener.

NASCAR issued the following statement today:

"Yesterday NASCAR and ARCA announced in official statements that all race events were postponed through May 3rd in accordance with safety protocols recommended by the CDC.

We have received numerous questions in regards to the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series and expectations for our weekly track owners and operators. We are extending this policy from our National Series all the way through our NASCAR Weekly Racing Series. NASCAR is mandating that there are not to be any NASCAR sanctioned races through May 3rd."

This is in addition to prohibitions made by Governor Roy Cooper and the city of Winston-Salem, as well as recommendations from President Trump, the CDC, and the World Health Organization.

In accordance with these mandates and recommendations, we are postponing the start of our 72nd season of racing action until May 9.

We will continue to release regular information every Sunday night. You can always see the latest virus-related updates on our updates page:

https://bowmangrayracing.com/coronavirus-updates/

For fans:

If any changes are made to our racing event schedule, we will also email fans on our email list. Fans can join that list here to stay up to date: https://bowmangrayracing.com/stay-in-touch/

For competitors and crews:

We now have a competitor and crew email list. We will regularly email this list every Sunday night and possibly throughout the week if there are any schedule adjustments to our pre-season practices. We will also use this email list in the future for competitor-focused updates on anything from rules changes to driver registration deadlines to inclement weather. Families and other interested parties are welcome to join that list if they wish to receive updates on practice schedules, rules changes, etc. That email list can be joined here:

https://bowmangrayracing.com/updates-for-drivers/

We thank you all for your patience and understanding, and we hope that you and your families stay healthy and well during this time."