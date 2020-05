HOPKINTON, MA – APRIL 18: A general view as Wave One runners start the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in the race’s 124-year history, Mayor Marty Walsh announced.

The race was originally scheduled for April 20 and was postponed in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The race was rescheduled for Sept. 14.

Officials announced Thursday that the race would be canceled because of the severity of the pandemic.

The United States reached a grim milestone on Wednesday, with coronavirus deaths surpassing 100,000.

The @BAA, with our input and support, has determined that the traditional, one-day running of the 124th @BostonMarathon is not feasible this year, for public health reasons. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 28, 2020