NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGHP) – Two of the most famous shots in college basketball history both happened on the same floor, less than 10 feet from the same spot and meant the same thing to their teams.

If you are a fan of North Carolina – or perhaps Georgetown – you recall one of them: the shot that introduced the world to Michael Jordan and started the script that allowed him to retire as the greatest basketball player of all time.

FILE – In this March 29, 1982, file photo, North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith cuts the net as happy players and fans cheer after the Tar Heels defeated Georgetown for the NCAA college basketball Final Four championship, in New Orleans. The NCAA championship was the only thing missing from Smith’s trophy case in an otherwise brilliant career that includes one of the best records in coaching — 468-145 over 21 years in Chapel Hill — an Olympic gold medal and acknowledgment by peers of his basketball greatness. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo, File)

That came 40 years ago Tuesday, when the Tar Heels and the Hoyas played in the first NCAA Championship game at the Superdome in New Orleans – the same facility where UNC and Duke will square off in a semifinal game on Saturday night. Kansas will play Villanova in the first game, if anyone really cares.

The second big shot was five years A.J. (After Jordan) and didn’t involve North Carolina. Indiana University was following its “Season on the Brink,” as described in the book by Washington Post poet John Feinstein, yes, a Duke alum. This one was from the left baseline by IU guard Keith Smart, and like Jordan’s slightly shorter jump shot from just to the left of that, it decided who would be in the final frame when Luther Vandross sang “One Shining Moment” in a video tribute for the masses watching TV and in the building.

This will be the sixth Final Four played in New Orleans, the first domed stadium to host the basketball championship, and since 1982 all but seven finals have been in football or baseball facilities adapted for basketball. One of the exceptions was 1994, when the old Charlotte Coliseum (then the biggest basketball-based arena) was the host. Lexington, Ky., Dallas, St. Louis, Kansas City and Denver are among the others.

But each stop in the Big Easy has penned a chapter of unique accomplishment and basketball legend that includes heroics, irony, a gaffe or two and a reinforcement of excellence. If you cheer for UNC, take heart: The Tar Heels have won two of their six titles in the Superdome. Duke never even has played in the building.

1982: UNC 63, Georgetown 62

Michael Jordan (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

If you are a North Carolina fan of a certain age, you probably can replay this one on that projection screen in your mind. Down a point, Dean Smith calls a timeout and draws up a play, only the ball doesn’t wind up in the hands of All-American junior forward James Worthy but in those of a rangy freshman wearing No. 23, who had taken 12 prior shots in his 34 minutes. With about 15 seconds to go, Jordan, open on the left side of the court, about 15 feet out, takes a pass from Jimmy Black, rises quickly and confidently and swishes the jump shot to give the legendary Smith his first national championship. Two things you maybe don’t recall: Worthy, not Jordan, was the Final Four MVP. After the basket, Georgetown’s Fred Brown accidentally passed the ball to Worthy rather than teammate Sleepy Floyd, which sealed the victory and created its own legacy moment.

1987: IU 74, Syracuse 73

FILE – In this file photo taken March 30, 1987, Indiana’s Keith Smart (23) fires a shot past Syracuse’s Howard Triche for a basket, putting Indiana ahead by one point in the final seconds of the NCAA Championship game in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

Five years after Jordan wrote the first sentence to his legend, Keith Smart was only a few feet closer to the baseline on the same side of the basket when, with only 5 seconds to play, he dribbled to his left, leaped against a taller defender and faded away slightly as he buried the jump shot from 18 feet out. Like Worthy, Indiana star Steve Alford was a bit player in that dramatic moment. Smart scored 17 points in the second half of the final, and he was named MVP. Two things you maybe don’t recall: Syracuse upset top-seeded North Carolina, 79-75, to reach the Final Four. Indiana had beaten Duke, 88-82, in the Sweet Sixteen.

1993: UNC 77, Michigan 71

This game was known not so much not for what UNC did to win – Joe Sullivan’s free throw with 20 seconds to go gave the Tar Heels a 73-71 lead – but what happened after that. Sullivan missed a second free throw, and Michigan star Chris Webber claimed a rebound. First, Webber clearly walked with the ball in thinking about passing to a teammate. Then he dribbled furiously into the front court, where he, double-teamed in front of his team’s bench, called a timeout with 11 seconds to go. Only Michigan was out of timeouts. That meant a technical foul and harkened memories of Brown’s errant pass to Worthy 11 years earlier. Final Four MVP Donald Williams made both free throws, and Smith had his second and final championship. Two things you maybe don’t recall: UNC, Michigan and Kentucky were all seeded No. 1 in reaching the Final Four. Kansas had beaten No. 1 Indiana to get there. The NCAA later vacated Michigan’s tournament appearance because of recruiting violations involving the so-called Fab Five (Webber, current Michigan Coach Juwan Howard, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson).

FILE – In this April 5, 1993, file photo, North Carolina coach Dean Smith at front center right, points as he celebrates a 77-71 win against Michigan in the NCAA Final Four championship basketball game in New Orleans. At center is Eric Montross (00). The game wasn’t settled until Michigan’s Chris Webber called a timeout the Wolverines didn’t have with 11 seconds to go. ″You can call it lucky, you can call it fortunate, but it still says NCAA championship,″ Smith said. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)

2003: Syracuse 81, Kansas 78

FILE – In this April 7, 2003, file photo, Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony kisses the trophy after winning the championship game 81-78 against Kansas at the NCAA college basketball Final Four in New Orleans. With no Final Four on tap this weekend thanks to the coronavirus, we instead put together a list of the greatest one-and-done players ever. Anthony Davis and Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony top our list after leading their teams to national tiles their lone season in college. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

Syracuse returned to the arena where Keith Smart had stolen its title 16 years earlier and took one from Kansas. Playing in their third final, the Orangemen won solely on the shoulders of another newly minted freshman legend: Carmelo Anthony. He had led Syracuse through the season, averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds, but he dominated in the NCAA Tournament. His 33 points against Texas in the semifinal were a career high, and in the championship game he had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to hold off a mad rally by favored Kansas in the second half. Two things you maybe don’t recall: Kansas eliminated Duke in the Sweet 16, 69-65, and North Carolina (19-16) wasn’t in the tournament (although NC State, Wake Forest and UNC Asheville were). Syracuse, seeded No. 3 in the East, won its only championship in a long history of excellence that included six trips to the Final Four.

2012: Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

Kansas center Jeff Withey, left, blocks a shot by Kentucky forward Anthony Davis (23), in front of Kansas forward Thomas Robinson, behind, during the second half of an NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship game Monday, April 2, 2012, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig/NCAA Photos, Pool)

First things first: The Superdome has not been kind to Kansas. The Jayhawks, who this week will appear in their 16th Final Four, found the Big Easy to be big trouble in a semifinal loss in 1993 and that final defeat in 2003. Now they were back against top-seeded Kentucky, and another guy named Anthony — Anthony Davis, whose Wildcats blocked their path. Literally. MVP Davis had six of his team’s record 11 blocked shots, and he grabbed 16 rebounds while scoring only six points as UK held off a furious second-half rally by KU. Kentucky’s 38 victories are the most ever by an NCAA champion, although the Wildcats won 38 in a row in 2015 before losing in the semifinal. Two things you maybe didn’t recall: North Carolina was seeded No. 1 in the Midwest and won its first two games in Greensboro but lost to Kansas, 80-67, in the regional final. Duke, seeded No. 2 to Kentucky in the South, lost to 15th-seeded Lehigh in the first round, 75-70, in Greensboro.