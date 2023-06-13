MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 65th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament continues Tuesday after an active day of fishing produced a first-day leader.

C-Student emerged as the only boat to reach the leaderboard on Monday. Three blue marlin were caught and brought in to be weighed. However, only C-Student’s 470.2-pound fish qualified (the other two fish were below the 400-pound requirement).

Fishing begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. Overall winners will be announced and crowned on Saturday.

Fishing begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. Overall winners will be announced and crowned on Saturday.

Leaderboard

C-Student’s Hunter Megarity from Houston (Big Rock photo via YouTube)

C-Student, 470.2 pounds

9:31 a.m.

There are 254 of the record field of 271 boats on the water today.

9:22 a.m.

7:10 a.m.

Check out the weather forecast for Tuesday’s fishing.

5:55 a.m.

The Big Rock website provided a Day 1 wrap of activities on its website.

There were 271 boats entered for their shot at the record breaking $5,835,075 purse. Of the 271, 218 boats braved rough seas and fished Monday. The fleet racked up 46 releases: 42 blues, 2 whites, and 2 sailfish. The scales saw one qualifying blue marlin and eight gamefish.

C-Student brought in a Blue Marlin weighing 470.2lbs. The coveted Fabulous Fisherman’s title and prize payout of $739,500 is still up for grabs.

