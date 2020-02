Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winston-Salem native Ryan Sparks has always wanted to be a racing crew chief.

He's an engineer by trade and has 2 wins as an engineer in the Cup Series with the Richard Childress Racing number 3 team of Austin Dillon in the Coke 600 and the Daytona 500.

Now he's the crew chief of the number 32 Cup Series Car fielded by GoFas Racing and driven by Corey LaJoie.

Both Sparks and LaJoie expect big things in 2020.