Ryan Newman in serious condition after horrific crash at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Ryan Newman is in serious condition after a horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, Roush Fenway Racing announced.

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall.

His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to Halifax Medical Center.

Newman's injuries are not life-threatening, Roush Fenway Racing said.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family duirng this time," the team said.

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He's the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, race to the finish as Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, wrecks on the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

