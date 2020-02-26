Ryan Newman gets standing ovation during first visit to team shop since horrific Daytona 500 crash

The team said that the racer is being treated for a head injury but has no internal injuries.



A statement from Ryan Newman says he's grateful and humbled by all the support he's received from across the country.



The president of Roush Fenway Racing, Steve Newmark, says that "We don't have a timetable for Ryan's return" and that Newman "has some other hoops he needs to jump through."



Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall.