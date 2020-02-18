Racing world takes to social media reacting to horrific Ryan Newman crash at Daytona 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Many took to social media Monday night reacting to Ryan Newman's horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall. His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to a hospital. He is in serious condition but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

I’m praying with everyone else for my buddy @RyanJNewman. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 18, 2020

Praying hard for @RyanJNewman. 🙏 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 18, 2020

Prayers are all any of us have at this moment...together, pray for @RyanJNewman and his family — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) February 18, 2020

It’s the power of Prayer 🙏🏻 at a time like this that helps us all! LORD I pray for Ryan Newman and his family and your power to heal and comfort. Amen — Jeff Hammond (@HollywoodJeff) February 18, 2020

This shit is real. We’re all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewman be ok here. 🙏 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin just now, talking with us for SportsCenter: "The finish, the history, that's all great. One day it will all sink in. But right now all I'm thinking about is Ryan Newman." https://t.co/4BJL7b6Wuj — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 18, 2020

Joe Gibbs issues an apology for the Denny Hamlin team celebrating winning the #Daytona500 after the Ryan Newman wreck. Says they did not see the severity of it and are praying for him. Somber. pic.twitter.com/sjqf8SkNvQ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

Please take a minute and pray for Ryan Newman. — Blake Koch (@BlakeKochRacing) February 18, 2020

Our thoughts are with Ryan Newman, his family and team tonight. 🙏 — NAPA Racing (@NAPARacing) February 18, 2020

Sounds like they are taking Newman straight to a hospital. Still no update on his condition. #Daytona — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) February 18, 2020

Heard crowd cheering but couldn’t see much. One of Newman’s crew said he didn’t know if he was okay as he walked by. A Penske employee told me he is awake. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/KdQyphdFYc — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He's the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, race to the finish as Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, wrecks on the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, race to the finish as Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, wrecks on the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 RagingBull.com Ford, crash during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, wrecks during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)