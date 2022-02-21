NASCAR Legend Bobby Allison talks Daytona 500

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 500 miles and 200 laps later, there’s a new Daytona 500 Champion. Rookie driver and Mooresville native, Austin Cindric took home the win on Sunday night.

It’s not just the North Carolina barbeque that draws people into Lancaster’s in Mooresville.

“I would say more than half,” said Lori Rice.

Half of the people, there for the hushpuppies and the other half for the restaurant’s ties to NASCAR.

“It got more and more competitive as it went on,” said Bobby.

Bobby just got back from the Daytona 500 where he, and many others watched the underdog and rookie driver, Austin Cindric, win.

“Racing has the excitement of the competition between two individuals along with two pieces of equipment,” said Bobby.

Bobby said he makes the trip to Daytona every year.

“It’s very special. There’s a lot more to the event than most other races,” said Bobby.

It’s not just the race that’s special.

“You hear the whispering in the restaurant,” said Lori. “Is that Mr. Allison?”







But, Bobby Allison is.

“The picture on my business card is my 88 Buick,” said Bobby. “Where I won the 88 Daytona with this car.”

He can count the years.

“77, 82, and 88,” remembered Bobby.

And the number of times…

“Three,” said Bobby.

He’s won the Daytona 500.

“It’s a really great feeling, really, really great,” said Bobby.

There are legends in Nascar.

“He’s Mr. Allison to me, I don’t call him Bobby,” laughed Lori.

Some, have 85 wins and 35 years worth of stories.

“It’s great to see a rookie come along, or a low-time competitor come on and hit the right brakes,” said Bobby.

Others are just now being written.