Jimmie Johnson talks about racing in his final Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- This year will be Jimmie Johnson's final Daytona 500.

The NASCAR legend will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

Johnson has won the series championship a record seven times, tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty as the only three drivers to ever win that many.

Johnson has also won the Daytona 500 twice, in 2006 and 2013.

FOX8 caught up with Johnson where he talked about racing in the big race one last time.

