DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- FOX8's Kevin Connolly got a new appreciation for what NASCAR drivers go through when he took a ride in a race car at the Daytona International Speedway.

KC said he was surprised at how smooth the ride was and -- believe it or not -- he wanted the driver to go even faster!

