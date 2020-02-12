A look inside Media Day ahead of Daytona 500 Big Race Daytona by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 09:18 AM EST / Updated: Feb 12, 2020 / 09:47 AM EST News crews from around the world have descended upon Daytona Motor Speedway for Media Day ahead of the Daytona 500. Please enable Javascript to watch this video 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon hopes to be up front at the end again this year (Chris Weaver/WGHP)Erik Jones won The Busch Clash in a thrilling way. Can he do the same in the Daytona 500? (Chris Weaver/WGHP)Rookie Cole Custer will be driving in his first Daytona 500. He plans on surviving, gaining experience and going for it at the end (Chris Weaver/WGHP)Who’s name will be on the Harley J Earl trophy after the 2020 Daytona 500? (Chris Weaver/WGHP)Who’s name will be on the Harley J Earl trophy after the 2020 Daytona 500? (Chris Weaver/WGHP)Denny Hamlin, the defending Daytona 500 Champion (Chris Weaver/WGHP)(Timmy Hawks/WGHP)(Timmy Hawks/WGHP)(Timmy Hawks/WGHP)(Timmy Hawks/WGHP)Inside the Media Room at the Daytona Speedway (Timmy Hawks/WGHP)(Timmy Hawks/WGHP) Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories A look inside Media Day ahead of Daytona 500 Video Adorable dwarf miniature horse in Davidson County has special braces to help it get around Video NC Zoo offering free animal-themed Valentine’s Day cards Video ‘Couldn’t have wrote it up any better’: NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talks strategy as he readies to head the Daytona 500 Video North Carolina A&T State University to become full member of Big South Conference Video Meet Scotty, FOX8’s Pet of the Week Video More Must-See Stories