Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- It’s race day for The Daytona 500, The Great American Race.

The garage opened to the crews at 9 a.m. for them to get their cars ready for inspection to compete later this afternoon.

Check out the pictures here including every car in today’s race.

8 CAR TYLER REDDICK 2 (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

6 CAR RYAN NEWMAN (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

4 CAR KEVIN HARVICK (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

3 CAR AUSTIN DILLON (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

2 CAR BRAD KESELOWSKI (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

1 CAR KURT BUSCH (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

00 CAR QUIN HOUFF (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

JOEY LOGANO DAYTONA (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

INSPECTION DAYTONA (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

HAILIE DEEGAN (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

GARAGE DAYTONA (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

GARAGE DAYTONA 3 (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

GARAGE DAYTONA 2 (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

FOX SPORTS CAMERMAN KRIS COOK (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

95 CAR CHRISTOPHER BELL (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

88 CAR ALEX BOWMAN (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

77 CAR ROSS CHASTAIN 66 CAR TIMMY HILL (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

66 CAR TIMMY HILL (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

62 CAR BRENDAN GAUGHAN (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

62 CAR BRENDAN GAUGHAN INSPECTION (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

52 CAR BJ MCLEOD (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

48 CAR JIMMIE JOHNSON (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

47 CAR RICKY STENHOUSE JR (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

43 CAR BUBBA WALLACE (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

41 CAR COLE CUSTER (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

38 CAR JOHN HUNTER NEMECHECK (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

37 CAR RYAN PREECE (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

36 CAR DAVID RAGAN (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

34 CAR MICHAEL MCDOWELL (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

32 CAR COREY LAJOIE (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

24 CAR WILLIAM BYRON (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

22 CAR JOEY LOGANO (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

21 CAR MATT DIBENEDETTO (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

20 CAR ERIK JONES (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

20 CAR ERIK JONES INSPECTION (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

19 CAR MARTIN TRUEX JR (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

18 CAR KYLE BUSCH (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

17 CAR CHRIS BUESCHER (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

14 CAR CLINT BOWYER (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

11 CAR DENNY HAMLIM (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

10 CAR ARIC ALMIROLA (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

9 CAR CHASE ELLIOTT (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

8 CAR TYLER REDDICK (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

Joey-Logano (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

Noah Gragson (9) celebrates on the roof of his car at the finish line after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The broadcast on FOX starts at 2:30 p.m., and the green flag waves at about 3:15 p.m.