Davidson County native and Super Bowl champion Josh Bush talks about joining RCR pit crew

A lot can happen in twelve seconds.

It could be the final moments before the clock runs down in the fourth quarter to be crowned Super Bowl champion.

It could be the seconds rushing out in front of a speeding car into pit road.

Davidson County native Josh Bush has seen both – and he now understands how much can be accomplished in less than a quarter of a minute.

Bush’s journey from the football field to the speedway traces back to fellow Davidson County native and NASCAR driver Austin Dillon. A few years ago, Dillon started to plant the idea in Bush’s head.

“He started asking me – ‘hey man, we’ve got this pit crew. I think you’d really enjoy it,'” Bush remembered.

Bush didn’t have the most knowledge about racing and was hesitant to pick up the air gun. But after a lot of convincing, he finally decided that maybe the idea wasn’t so crazy after all.

“I knew absolutely nothing [about NASCAR]. I said no for like a year,” Bush chuckled. “[Dillon] just believed in me so much as far as him thinking I’d be good at it, or at least enjoy it – so I figured, why not?”

It turned out that Dillon was right.

“I kind of fell in love with it when I approached the car and my adrenaline went up,” Bush said with a smile. “It hadn’t done that since football.”

While Bush is no stranger to the world of athletics, changing to a new game isn’t as easy as some might think.

“It’s not something you can look up YouTube videos on how to get better at changing tires,” explained his fellow pit crew member and mentor. “A great athlete can come into a pit stop and not look like an athlete at all.”

More important than what a former pro athlete can bring physically is what they can bring mentally.

“If you played at Wake Forest, if you played with the Denver Broncos or the New York Jets – you have not had a smooth trip there,” pit crew manager Ray Wright emphasized. “You’ve had to overcome things. That’s the number one thing with being a pit crew member is how you’re going to overcome adversity.”

From an instant fascination and the ability to correct mistakes, Bush has quickly turned heads with every tire change.

“Once they start getting the rhythm and the process of the pit stop down is when they’re able to use and show their athleticism,” his pit crew members said. “That’s what Josh is doing now”

From the Super Bowl to the superspeedway – Bush hopes he can take a celebration in Levi’s Stadium to a celebration in victory lane.