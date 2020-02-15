Countdown to the Daytona 500, a FOX8 special presentation Big Race Daytona by: Kevin Connolly, Danny Harnden Posted: Feb 14, 2020 / 08:56 PM EST / Updated: Feb 14, 2020 / 08:58 PM EST If you missed FOX8’s special presentation, Countdown to the Daytona 500, you can watch it in the videos below. Part 1 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Part 2 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Part 3 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Part 4 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Part 5 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Part 6 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Part 7 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Video shows terrifying moment school bus with 25 students on board overturns during crash Video Missing South Carolina girl found dead Video Early voting begins today in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know. Video Victims identified after crash on I-74 in Montgomery County kills 1, sends 3 to hospital Video Quarantined Princess Cruises ship, where Winston-Salem woman is stuck, will let guests move to facility on land Video Kobe Bryant and his daughter have been laid to rest at a cemetery near the Pacific coast, death records show Video More Must-See Stories