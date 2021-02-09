Countdown to Daytona: NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Bobby Labonte breaks down expectations for 2021 season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8 WGHP) — The Daytona 500 is Sunday and this week, FOX8 WGHP is bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

In today’s Countdown to Daytona livestream, FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden talk to former NASCAR champion and Nascar Hall-of- Famer Bobby Labonte.

Labonte will break down his expectations for the 2021 race season and talk about his work with NASCAR Fox Broadcasting again this year. Is he ready for another year?

Labonte will be racing again in 2021. He’ll race in the modified series; he’ll be racing the local short tracks such as Caraway Speedway in Asheboro.

Connolly and Harnden will also discuss the Busch Clash race which takes place on Tuesday at 7 p.m.