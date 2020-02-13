Check out these scenes from the garage ahead of the Daytona 500 Big Race Daytona by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 06:16 PM EST / Updated: Feb 13, 2020 / 06:20 PM EST FOX8 is in Daytona Beach for the Daytona 500. Photojournalist Chris Weaver made it out to the garage to catch some of the action! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Missing South Carolina girl found dead Video Early voting begins today in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know. Video Victims identified after crash on I-74 in Montgomery County kills 1, sends 3 to hospital Video Quarantined Princess Cruises ship, where Winston-Salem woman is stuck, will let guests move to facility on land Video Kobe Bryant and his daughter have been laid to rest at a cemetery near the Pacific coast, death records show Video Adorable dwarf miniature horse in Davidson County has special braces to help it get around Video More Must-See Stories