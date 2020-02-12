Chase Elliott looking for a big 2020 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— Chase Elliott is looking for his first Daytona 500 win with Hendrick Motorsports.

After a disappointing end to the 2019 season, he hopes to come out swinging on Sunday. Entering his fifth season, this is the one race he wants to add to his win column.

Elliott has struggled to cross the finish line at this race in previous years.

He was on the pole of the Daytona 500 in 2017. Last year he finished in 17th, which is the best he's ever done in the 24 car. His odds of winning this year are 9:1.

Elliott has only won six Cup races, with the first win coming at Wakins Glenn in 2018.

His teammate Jimmy Johnson is retiring at the end of the season. Many believe Elliott will become the new face of Hendrick Motorsports.