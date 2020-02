Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The U.S. Air Force is the perfect sponsor for a young thrill-seeker like NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Last year, he flew in an F-15 fighter jet and Thursday, he jumped out of an airplane!

For Wallace, it’s right up there with strapping into a race car and drafting at Daytona.

He did a tandem jump with an experienced member of the Air Force’s Wings of Blue.