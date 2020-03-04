Big changes for 2021 Speedweeks leading up to Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A major announcement today from NASCAR said that the Busch Clash pre-season exhibition race is changing dates and moving to the Daytona International Speedway road course.

The move will change the landscape of the way the sport has started its season since 1982.

The traditional two-week Daytona Speedweeks, with the Busch Clash and Daytona 500 qualifying both held a full week before the Daytona 500, is being condensed into 6 days.

The Busch Clash is moving from Sunday to Tuesday night, Feb. 9, on the road course; a first for NASCAR stock cars at Daytona.

“The famed road course at Daytona has a long and storied history with sports cars and motorcycles and now we can write a new chapter on it with stock cars,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s vice president of racing development. “Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no days being the same.”

The move also clears the Busch Clash and Daytona 500 qualifying from being on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021.

Daytona 500 qualifying will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Bluegreen Vacations qualifying races will still be on Thursday night, Feb. 11, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will be on Friday, Feb. 12, and the Xfinity Series and Arca Menards Series will hold a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Daytona 500 will be on Valentine’s Day.