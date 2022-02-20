Austin Cindric, 23-year-old racer from North Carolina, wins Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP) — We have a winner!

Austin Cindric, a racer from Mooresville, North Carolina, has claimed victory at the 64th Daytona 500 during his first year in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 23-year-old was behind the wheel of the No. 2 car for Team Penske. The company is owned by Cindric’s father, Tim Cindric.

Shortly after his win, Team Penske tweeted out, “Talk about a birthday present for The Captain!”

According to the NASCAR leaderboard, he finished his final lap in 47.199 seconds. His best time was 46.102 seconds.

He previously won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020, but this win is his biggest by far.

Cindric is a graduate of Cannon School in Concord, North Carolina.