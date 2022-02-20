Austin Cindric, 23-year-old racer from North Carolina, wins Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

  • DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, and crew celebrate after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, and crew celebrate after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, exits pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP) — We have a winner!

Austin Cindric, a racer from Mooresville, North Carolina, has claimed victory at the 64th Daytona 500 during his first year in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 23-year-old was behind the wheel of the No. 2 car for Team Penske. The company is owned by Cindric’s father, Tim Cindric.

Shortly after his win, Team Penske tweeted out, “Talk about a birthday present for The Captain!”

According to the NASCAR leaderboard, he finished his final lap in 47.199 seconds. His best time was 46.102 seconds.

He previously won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020, but this win is his biggest by far.

Cindric is a graduate of Cannon School in Concord, North Carolina.

