Take a 110-mph GoPro ride with Davidson County native Kip Childress who will head the Daytona 500 as pace car driver

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8 WGHP) – This year a Chevy Corvette is the pace car for the Daytona 500, and FOX8 recently had a chance to let its GoPro 360 camera go along for a ride with the NASCAR Cup Series Assistant Director and Pace Car Driver Kip Childress.

Childress is a Davidson County, N.C., native and comes from a family that was heavily involved in NASCAR as he grew up.

Driving the pace car is only a small part of his duties as the series assistant director — but it is definitely the most fun.

Watch here as Childress takes a 100-mile-per-hour spin around the high-banked, 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway ahead of this Sunday’s historic race.