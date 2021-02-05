Betting on The Weeknd: Super Bowl halftime prop bets

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TAMPA, Fla. (COVERS) — The Super Bowl halftime show is a break from the action on the field. But thanks to creative oddsmakers and the numerous novelty props, the halftime show doesn’t have to be a break in your Super Bowl betting.

Super Bowl 55 is set for Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The halftime show in 2021 will feature Canadian singer, songwriter The Weeknd and you can bet that online sportsbooks will offer plenty of wagering options to go along with the show. Learn everything you need to know about betting on the Super Bowl halftime show with this guide.

Super Bowl halftime prop odds

Odds for TheWeeknd’s performance and more were released the week before championship Sunday and the lines are starting to move as people get their bets in and rumors start flying.

After a rumored setlist hit the internet a few days ago, “Save Your Tears” moved from +1,200 to +200 at offshore sportsbooks. We’ve taken odds below from Sports Interaction, where the song is still available at +1,200.

Even amongst the rumors, oddsmakers still have Blinding Lights as the favored song to lead off the show. Our research shows that in 2020, The Weeknd started five concerts with Blinding Lights.

The Weeknd’s first song performed at Super Bowl halftime show

Selection Current Odds Opening Odds Blinding Lights +137 +175 Pray For Me +250 +250 Starboy +260 +250 Can’t Feel My Face +320 +300 Hawai +700 +700 I feel it Coming +1,000 +900 The Hills +1,000 +1,000 Love Me Harder +1,000 +1,000 Earned It +1,000 +1,000 Save Your Tears +1,200 +1,200 Lost in the Fire +1,200 +1,600 In Your Eyes +1,200 +1,200

How many songs will be played during the halftime show?

Selection Current Odds Opening Odds Over 8 -200 -175 Under 8 +150 +135

Number of wardrobe changes by The Weeknd

Selection Current Odds Opening Odds Over 0.5 -380 -220 Under 0.5 +240 +155

Will The Weeknd wear gloves?

Selection Current Odds Yes -208 No +145

Will The Weeknd have sunglasses on to start the show?

Selection Current Odds Yes -110 No -130

Will The Weeknd perform with bandages on his face?

Selection Current Odds Yes +600 No -1500

Another popular way to wager on the halftime show is by betting on who might appear on stage with the main performer. Oddsmakers have released some popular options which include a Michael Jackson hologram.

Who will appear with The Weeknd during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Ariana Grande: No (-600) / Yes (+350)

Doja Cat: No (-700) / Yes (+400)

Drake: No (-800) / Yes (+425)

Kenny G: No (-580) / Yes (+340)

Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Pick: Doja Cat +400

The Weeknd doesn’t generally work with too many big-name artists but I’d be shocked if there wasn’t a guest appearance from someone this year.

While Ariana Grande and The Weeknd collaborated on “Off the Table” it’s a bit slow and Doja Cat making a surprise entrance would be more likely to get the online crowd amped up.

With all due respect to the smooth saxophone of Kenny G (who performed onstage with The Weeknd at the AMAs), Doja Cat is one of the hottest names in the scene and their remix of “In Your Eyes” would be off the hook.

Super Bowl halftime prop bets explained

The Super Bowl halftime show is must-watch TV, even for casual football fans. The midway mark of the NFL championship game is a spectacle just begging to be bet on, from the performer’s first song to the color of their outfits.

What is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The halftime show is a celebration as old as the Super Bowl itself. The original shows were planned around a theme, however, organizers ditched that method in the early 1990s and instead went with a notable headliner for the show, with guest appearances by other musical acts.

The halftime show extravaganza has gotten bigger and bigger every year, with complex sets and lighting, multiple guest appearances, and the occasional controversial moment. The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime performance by Janet Jackson is one of the most memorable shows following her notorious “wardrobe malfunction.”

Super Bowl halftime prop bets

Super Bowl halftime prop bets have picked up in popularity, thanks to the online sports betting boom in the late 1990s. These novelty odds have grown each Super Bowl, limited only by the imagination of oddsmakers and fueled by bettors’ appetite for Super Bowl props.

Halftime show props join the coin toss, the national anthem length, and color of the Gatorade bath as some of the more popular Super Bowl novelty odds available. The most common halftime show prop markets are centered around the first song performed, the color of the performer’s outfit, and possible guest appearances on stage during the performance.

How to bet on Super Bowl halftime

The list of Super Bowl halftime show props varies from sportsbook to sportsbook. However, you will see similar markets at most places, especially when it comes to the color of the performer’s outfit as well as the first song performed.

These types of props are often presented in a long list with odds for each option based on their probability. An artist’s most popular songs or newest songs often find themselves among the favorites to be the first song performed, while the colors of the teams playing in the Super Bowl can also influence potential performer outfit colors.

Looking back at Super Bowl LIV, here were some of the more popular performer markets:

What will be the first song of the show?

How many songs will be performed during the halftime show?

How many wardrobe changes for Jennifer Lopez during the halftime show?

How many times Alex Rodriguez will appear on camera during the halftime show?



Another method for betting halftime props are Yes/No propositions, asking bettors to choose if something will occur or not. Both the Yes and No options will have attached odds, such as “Will a football be used as a prop?”: Yes +300/No -500.

Here are some other fun Yes/No props from the 2020 Super Bowl:

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl show?

Will a football be used as a prop during the halftime show?

Will Shakira wear a hat during the halftime show?

Will Gloria Estefan join the halftime show?

Which sportsbooks offer Super Bowl halftime props?

Super Bowl betting sites and those operators outside of the United States are the only books allowed to offer Super Bowl halftime props.

Due to the unpredictable outcomes and subjective grading, land-based casinos and operators — like those in Las Vegas — are forbidden to offer odds on the halftime show by their respective control boards and gaming commissions.

Super Bowl halftime betting history

Super Bowl halftime show prop betting was ushered in by the advances in online sports betting in the late 1990s and as the shows grew bigger, so did the odds offerings.

However, it wasn’t until Janet Jackson’s revealing Super Bowl XXXVIII performance that oddsmakers went wild with the prop odds. Thanks to that controversial moment, a possible “wardrobe malfunction” is always included in the Super Bowl halftime show prop mix.

These fun and exotic Super Bowl odds garner plenty of media attention as well, as they have a huge mainstream appeal beyond the Super Bowl, football, and sports in general.