FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WGHP) — Friday night was a historic one for the UNC Greensboro men’s basketball team as they pulled off a stunning upset of #14 Arkansas with a final score of 78-72.

The Spartans were dominant from the opening tip, leading most of the game and holding a 38-24 lead at halftime.

UNCG was led mainly by High Point native Keyshaun Langley who led the team in scoring with 23 points and was a force on the defensive end finishing with four steals.

As a team, the Spartans’ defense won the day as they held Arkansas, one of the better shooting teams in the nation, to a paltry 4/23 from the three-point line.

Adding to the impressive was the fact that UNCG traveled into hostile territory at Bud Walton Arena in Arkansas, besting a top 15-ranked team in the nation on the road.

The win marks the first time that UNCG has ever bested a ranked opponent in Division I competition and the program’s first victory over an SEC opponent.

With the win, UNCG improved to 2-1 on the season with their other victory being a dominating win over crosstown rival NC A&T in the Battle of Market Street.

The Spartans were projected in the preseason to finish in second place in the Southern Conference and this impressive win appears to have justified those expectations.