RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The status of a legend isn’t one that’s given, it’s one that’s earned. Many people in life are successful, but few are legendary.

If you asked anybody, Wolfpack fans or not, who the biggest legend to come out of NC State was, the overwhelming answer would likely point to one person.

It’s the only correct one: David Thompson.

Basketball was a lot different when David Thompson played from 1972-1975, but he still lit up every court he walked on.

Back then, freshmen couldn’t play varsity. Even with only three years of suiting up, Thompson still holds the school record for points scored in a single game with 57, the career scoring average with 26.8, career 30-point games with 33, and career 40-point games with seven. He’s still second all-time in career points with 2,309.

Legend.

Despite all the numbers and records, the thing he’s most known for was inventing the alley-oop. Because dunking was still outlawed, No. 44 used his 44-inch vertical in a new way – one that would still be used even 50 years later.

(Original Caption) USA: David Thompson, Denver Nuggets.

Legend.

Some call him the best to ever play in the ACC. Some call his National Championship run the greatest of all time. But one thing is certain: David Thompson is a legend.

He was the first and only player to ever have his jersey retired by NC State. Now, he’s the first and only player to have his statue outside of Reynolds Coliseum.

“Being inducted into the hall of fame is really good but being the first at your university in the history of the school that has to be number one,” he said on where he ranks this accomplishment.

Now, “Skywalker” will forever soar 44 inches above the ground outside the court where he built his legacy. A kid from Shelby, North Carolina with a dream, who accomplished it – and then some. He now shares this moment with his family, his friends, and his old teammates. He also remembers his parents, who gave him the opportunity to succeed.

“[I’m] just reflecting back from where we came from and the stories we went through. I’m still getting choked up now, but how they worked hard and provided everything for me and for now having a statue,” he said with tears in his eyes. “It’s a blessing from God and a blessing from them through me. That’s how I feel.”

His parents gave him the chance. He took it and ran with it. Few people will encapsulate the word “legend” the way David Thompson did.

While his career took him to many places, nothing will ever change the fact that it started at NC State. Now, that’s where his legacy will forever stay.