LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James and basketball player at the University of Southern California, has been cleared to return to basketball by his doctors after suffering cardiac arrest, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

A statement from a James family spokesperson says that Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and will return to practice next week with a return to game action soon to follow.

The full statement can be read below:

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaulation with USC staff this week, reusme practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entier USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!” Statement from James family spokesperson

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball practice in July.