BALTIMORE (WGHP) — The Baltimore Ravens mascot, Poe, has suffered a season-ending knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news in a press conference:
Poe suffered the injury during the Ravens’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 27. The medical cart was brought onto the field to bring Poe into the locker room for treatment.
Schefter reports that the Ravens will hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs and is placed on injured reserve.