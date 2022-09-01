BALTIMORE (WGHP) — The Baltimore Ravens mascot, Poe, has suffered a season-ending knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news in a press conference:

Head Coach John Harbaugh with a very important personnel announcement… pic.twitter.com/4VuBib5tyK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2022

Poe suffered the injury during the Ravens’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 27. The medical cart was brought onto the field to bring Poe into the locker room for treatment.

The moments after Poe’s season sadly ended…. pic.twitter.com/dBYq6GfEuj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Schefter reports that the Ravens will hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs and is placed on injured reserve.