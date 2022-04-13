(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Armando Bacot, the center who was at the center of the University of North Carolina’s run to the NCAA basketball championship game, is coming back for his senior season.

Bacot, a 6-foot-10 center from Richmond, made the announcement in a video on Twitter, saying his “Carolina story isn’t finished just yet.” He later released a letter in which he said, “I’m back.”

He said he did not “want to miss a chance to do it again next season. We came so close. I want the opportunity to play in those big games.”

Bacot a dominant force as the Tar Heels, seeded eighth, roared into the final against Kansas, where they lost, 72-69, and late in the game he reinjured an ankle he had hurt in UNC’s semifinal victory over Duke.

Bacot, a two-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference performer, averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds a game last season, setting a record for most games with double figures in both categories. For his career he has averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Bacot’s letter released by UNC (UNC BASKETBALL)